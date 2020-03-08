Your last chance to vote for Australia’s Top Dog

WHO will be Australia's K9 champion; our premium pooch; our finest four-legged friend?

You can decide by casting your vote before midnight tonight.

With over 600 votes so far in the Dogs of Oz Top Dog competition the frontrunners are starting to pull away from the pack.

But there's still time to get behind your favourite NSW doggos and help them get crowned Australia's Top Dog.

New South Wales has some outstanding finalists including Pip that "pomsessed" owner Ashley Zammit describes as her "Netflix binge buddy, my exercise companion, my hot water bottle when I'm sick, and my sous chef in the kitchen making sure anything I drop is cleaned up."

Or the more conventional George - "a Guide Dog puppy who became our pet due to his hay fever," says owner Mariam Hashemizadeh. "Once he is a little older, we will apply for him to become a Delta Dog so he can bring some joy to sick people."

Molly was born with a deformity to her front leg. She’s fun, loving, full of energy and doesn’t let her disability hold her back from enjoying life. Picture: Ashley Nelson-Moss

The winner will receive a makeover on The Morning Show with Pooch Perfect stylists Prue and Caitlan; a $5000 voucher from our friends at Petbarn.

PLUS they'll also receive return flights to Sydney and one nights accommodation at Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour for them and their dog.

This is Rollo, an Australian Shepherd. He’s almost 5 months old and a true working dog at heart. Picture: Blaice McCaul

"I love dogs because they're loyal and always make you feel loved," says Prue.

And now it's time to return the love and loyalty, and turn the spotlight on Spot.

