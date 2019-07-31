'You're the big man': What Antoniolli said to breach bail

SUSPENDED mayor Andrew Antoniolli breached his bail by showing Ipswich City Council employees his charge sheet and visiting the office three times after he was charged.

Antoniolli pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions imposed when he was first charged with fraud on May 2, 2018.

Ipswich Magistrates Court today heard Antoniolli visited the council's offices on May 25 and had "lengthy conversations" with newly-appointed CEO Sean Madigan and executive officer Allison Grant.

Crown prosecutor Sarah Farnden told the court the then-suspended mayor showed the pair a document detailing his charges.

Ms Farnden said Antoniolli had a discussion with Mr Madigan in which he said; "You're the big man now, you can stand up and testify I'm a good and honest person."

Ms Farnden said the discussion had the "capacity to influence Mr Madigan to not make a complaint or withdraw a complaint".

Antoniolli returned to council offices on May 29 and was turned away.

The court heard he went again that afternoon but was turned away by the council's solicitor and a complaint made to police.

He was arrested by Crime and Corruption Commission detectives and spent one night in the watchhouse.

Defence barrister Peter Callaghan said Antoniolli's breach of bail occurred when he was in the depths of a serious depressive state.

Mr Callaghan said the conversation with Mr Madigan was held when Antoniolli was in an "altered state" and described it as nothing more than a "disjointed rant unlikely to be taken seriously by anyone".

The court heard Antoniolli was escorted through the building by acting mayor Wayne Wendt to collect personal property.

Magistrate Anthony Gett will deliver the sentence for the breach of bail and fraud on August 9.