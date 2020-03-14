YOU’RE INVITED: Uki school turns 125

Uki Public School celebrates 125th anniversary-Left to right: Tyler (Kindergarten), Isla (Kindergarten), Arlia (Kindergarten), Maverick (Year 5), Ms Rachel Watkins (Principal), Indy (Year 3), Mrs Edna Kendrick (teacher). All students had at least one parent attend Uki Public School. Mrs Kendrick attended the school herself before coming back to teach. Photo: Scott Powick

IN 125 years Uki Public School's aesthetics might have changed but the sense of community within the school hasn't.

Just ask Edna Kendrick, who not only teaches at the primary school now but attended herself as a pupil in the 70s.

Mrs Kendrick's memories include pinafore uniforms, chalk boards, catching the school bus with other students from surrounding remote farms and the annual big sports carnivals that involved the whole family.

"The school is bigger now, buildings and grounds have changed but we still some of the original buildings at the front of the school - I remember the extension put on in my final year of school," she said.

"Sports carnivals were a very big family affair, a lot of people were farmers and they took the day off work and all came in to cheer at the school's carnival day. It was definitely one of the big events of the year."

Mrs Kendrick said her fond memories of school and her teachers inspired her to become an educator herself.

"Things have changed from when I was little, there is a lot more technology now like interactive boards and iPads," she said.

"I think what stayed the same throughout the years is the impact the Uki teachers had on children's lives to encourage that curiosity to learn and succeed.

"We still have families come to the sports days, we have a very supportive community."

Mrs Kendrick's four children also attended Uki Public School once she returned to the area after studying.

"It's nice to be a part of it, it is special," she said.

"I am proud."

Uki Public School will be celebrating its 125th Anniversary on June 6-7 with a weekend of student performances, reunions, a Saturday night dance and a historical display.

Principal Rachel Watkins said there was lots of community pride in Uki and pride in the area's "rich and varied" history.

"The school is central to the village and has impacted many generations of locals," she said.

"As the community has grown over the decades, so has the school."

Ms Watkins said students loved to talk about their family connections to the school.

"In our library lessons we have been looking at the school's archive including all the old photos," she said.

"It's a big focus for us that the students understand they are a part of an ongoing story. In 25 years time people will be looking at the and considering them part of the history."

For more information visit https://uki-p.schools.nsw.gov.au/125th-anniversary.html.