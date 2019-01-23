YOU'RE KIDDING: Man steals sex toy, comes back for charger

A man has stolen a vibrator from a Toowoomba sex shop, only to return weeks later.

A MAN has created quite the buzz at a Toowoomba sex shop, after stealing a vibrator only to return later to ask for its charger.

Toowoomba's Love Heart Adult shop has seen its fair share of unusual occurrences during its operation - and this time was no different.

Shop assistant Kate H. said the man had first entered the store last month, drawing the attention of her colleague, who was working the shift alone.

"He had come into the store and was offered help, but didn't want any," Kate said.

"Thursday nights are generally busy for us so we had more than one customer - you can't stay in one specific spot.

"When my colleague went to help another customer he took it upon himself to take the toy, a turbo rabbit vibrator.

"If he had a bum bag or a hoodie he could have easily tucked it in there at some stage."

Kate said staff checked the area an hour later and found the toy missing.

The business owner was informed and staff were doubtful they would see the man again.

However, in a bizarre act of boldness, he returned to the store on Monday - only to be met by the same staff member.

"He was apparently creeping around that one particular area where the toy had been at the time," Kate said.

"Five minutes later he came to the counter to ask for the charger and that's when my colleague realised who it was.

"She tried to play it cool and not throw off hints that she knew it was him - we never try to put ourselves in harm's way.

"I think from his behaviour he expected a different person to be working that day and was surprised to see her."

The man was told the charger did not come separately and left the store empty-handed.

He was however caught on the security cameras inside the store.

"I thought it was weird - I wouldn't be coming back for a charger mate," Kate said.

"We confirmed it was him yesterday morning, he had looked up a little bit (into the camera) so we were able to use that to identify him from last month."

The store filed a police report, including footage, yesterday morning.