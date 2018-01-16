Youth and businesses succeeding together in Tweed

CONGRATULATIONS: A group of 12 local youth graduated from the inaugural Community Connections - Local Youth, Local Employers program last week.

BUSINESS owners are teaming up with local youths to enhance employment prospects within the community.

The Community Connections program provides Kingscliff TAFE students the opportunity to connect with local employers to participate in 15 hours of work experience each week for eight weeks.

Tweed Shire Councillor James Owen said the program was a huge success thanks to the hard work of Cabarita Youth Service, Youth Worker, Chris Hitchcock and local businesses.

"The fact is it was a tremendous effort and I'd like to put a massive shout out to all of the businesses who stepped up to help,” he said.

"Some of these young people have faced and continue to face massive challenges in their lives but they committed to Community Connections and the results are satisfying.

"They felt the fear and did it anyway and I think they will all come out better for it.

"I'm super proud of them all.”

Mr Hitchcock said the program gave young people a real opportunity at finding work after they graduate.

"Take young Blake as an example, great local employer Salt Bar at Casuarina answered the call to support a youth on this program,” Mr Hitchock said.

"He, as did all the youth, impressed the team out there and has been offered paid work. It has been amazing to see the changes in Blake and his enthusiasm.”

Community Connections will run again during the first half of 2018 and support is ongoing for the recent graduates to capitalise on their new skills and experience.

If any business is interested in being a part of the program, contact Connect Northern Rivers on 0755369033.