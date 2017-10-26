Youth Frontiers are paving the way

COMMUNITY MINDED: John Stead, Elijah Williams, Vanda Jahnke, Erin Phillips and Tweed MP Geoff Provest at the Youth Frontiers Showcase on Friday.

TWEED high school students have created community-based projects designed to help those in need for the Youth Frontiers program.

Northern Rivers Youth Frontiers co-ordinator Dean Files said the program allowed community minded Year 8 and 9 students from Ballina Coast, Murwillumbah, Banora Point and Kingscliff to address a wide range of topics, including youth mental health issues, providing peer support for children living in out of home care, enhancing animal welfare and supporting the homeless.

"The program has involved a dedicated group of community mentors working one on one with students who developed a project of their choice to support a community group or community issue about which they were passionate,” Mr Files said.

"The outcome of the students' efforts and the mentors' expertise, patience and guidance was evident to all who attended the showcase of the students' projects on Friday (Oct 20).”

Mr Files said the program allowed students to reconnect with the community.

"It gives them an opportunity to reflect that community spirit and it connects them with the community programs,” he said.

Murwillumbah and Ballina students will present their projects in Ballina on Friday, October 27.

For more information about Youth Frontiers, or to volunteer as a mentor, contact dean.files@bbbsau.org.