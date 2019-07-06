Menu
Crime

Youth group leader on teen sex assault charges

6th Jul 2019 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A youth group leader has been charged over the alleged aggravated sexual assault and sexual touching of a teenage girl near Newcastle

Last month, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation, following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her.

Following extensive investigations, detectives arrested a 22-year-old man in Beresfield about 7.20am yesterday.

Shortly after, detectives executed a search warrant at a home near Belmont and two vehicles have been seized for forensic examination.

The man, who is a youth group leader, was taken to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touch child (under 16 years), and seven counts of aggravated sexual intercourse child (under 16 years).

Police will allege in court that the man sexually touched and sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions between April and May 2019.

He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Bail Court today.

The man was stood down from his role as youth group leader during the investigation.

charges court crime editors picks youth group

