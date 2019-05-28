Youth project funding up for grabs

ORGANISATIONS looking to kick-start projects promoting youth engagement and inclusion can now apply for a piece of $1.5 million.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest has urged non-government organisations and local councils in the region to apply for the Youth Opportunities Fund.

"Youth Opportunities is a wonderful program that provides a platform for young people in our state to engage with the community, socialise with others and gain new skills,” Mr Provest said.

"The program supports young people from all walks of life to thrive, including those from regional areas, Aboriginal and culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, disadvantaged youth, and people with a disability.”

One-off grants of between $10,000 and $50,000 are available for new youth-driven projects that use strategies to support participation and community engagement.

Since the program was established in 2012, more than $10 million has been invested in projects across the state.

"Young people involved in the program get the chance to participate in a diverse range of activities and develop a range of skills, including management skills, hospitality skills, event planning and artistic development,” Mr Provest said.

Applications for grants under this year's program close on July 16 2019.

To apply or to find further information about the program, visit: www.youth.nsw.gov.au/youth-opportunities/