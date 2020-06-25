Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The plot has thickened in a mystery case of painted animal tracks on a country road after the transport department said they weren’t involved.
The plot has thickened in a mystery case of painted animal tracks on a country road after the transport department said they weren’t involved.
Offbeat

Yowies? Panthers? Mystery behind painted tracks

by Shiloh Payne
25th Jun 2020 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounding painted footprints on a Far North Queensland road continues, after the Department of Transport and Main Roads announced they were not involved.

The tracks have reportedly been spotted several times 125km north of Coen along Cape York's 571km long Peninsula Developmental Rd over the past two years.

Painted tracks on the road found in North Queensland. Photo: Department of Transport and Main Roads
Painted tracks on the road found in North Queensland. Photo: Department of Transport and Main Roads

Today TMR posted to social media, saying they had no involvement after a road technician spotted the prints.

"We honestly don't know who left these tracks in North Queensland - but our line markers swear it wasn't them and they're getting seriously worried about the size of the drop-bears this season," the post read.

Speculation began in the Facebook comments, with yowies and drop bears suggested.

Eliisa Robinson had another idea.

"I'd say it's that giant panther that is often a news item, if that isn't genuine evidence of its existence then I don't know what is," she commented.

Gadj Strebor took a more practical approach, saying it would be a great indicator for wildlife crossing.

"As an ex-traffic control officer, I know many drivers just do not see roadside signs - that puts the issue at hand right across their field of vision," he wrote.

The 'footprints' have been left on the main road, as they did not interfere with traffic.

Originally published as Yowies? Panthers? Mystery behind painted tracks

mystery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News Food is the greatest need for people in the Tweed area and charities are calling on local businesses to contribute.

        What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        premium_icon What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        News Beach goers should keep an eye out for signs of turtle nests

        Media experts’ stark warning to be careful what you post

        premium_icon Media experts’ stark warning to be careful what you post

        News Social media has changed the game on how we interact

        ‘Kick in guts’: Nurse gives evidence to industrial umpire

        premium_icon ‘Kick in guts’: Nurse gives evidence to industrial umpire

        News A Tweed nurse has given evidence to the state industrial umpire