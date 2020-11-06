Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Movies

Zac Efron to film Australian movie

by Wenlei Ma
6th Nov 2020 8:00 AM

 

Zac Efron has been loving his time in Australia so much he's signed on to make a movie here.

The Greatest Showman star will be decamping from his Byron Bay base to South Australia this month to start production on thriller Gold, a film commissioned by streaming platform Stan.

The movie centres on two men who find across an enormous gold nugget while travelling through the outback. While one of them leaves to fetch the tools to dig up the bounty, the other stays behind to protect it.

But the isolation of the harsh desert climate, and with predators circling, starts to prey on his mental state.

Directed by Anthony Hayes (best known for acting roles in Mystery Road and Animal Kingdom), the film is co-written by Hayes and Polly Smyth. Susie Porter will co-star alongside Efron.

 

Zac Efron will lead Australian thriller Gold Picture: Christian Gilles
Zac Efron will lead Australian thriller Gold Picture: Christian Gilles

RELATED: Everything new to streaming in November

Hayes said in a statement: "This is an exciting, gripping and timely tale about greed, humanity, who we are, what we've done to the world and where we are heading if we aren't careful.

"To have Zac Efron as my main man on this film is an absolute gift and to see what he is creating already is like nothing we've seen from him before."

The movie is produced by John Schwarz and Michael Schwarz through Deeper Water Films and Hayes through Rogue Star Pictures.

Executive producers include Andrew Mann, Peter Touche, Simon Williams, Paul Wiegard, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson, Nick Forward and Mike Runagall. Shana Levine serves as consultant producer.

Gold will also release into cinemas through local distributor Madman while international sales will go through Altitude Films. South Australian Film Corporation provided funding.

Stan's other upcoming original program includes TV shows Eden and Bump, special Dom & Adrian: 2020 and comedy A Sunburnt Christmas. The latter was also filmed in South Australia.

Efron has been based in Australia since before the coronavirus pandemic and has been trailed by paparazzi eager for shots of the Hollywood star and his Australian supposed girlfriend.

Gold is the first local production he has signed on to.

 

Zac Efron has spent his year in Australia Picture: Instagram
Zac Efron has spent his year in Australia Picture: Instagram

 

With Australia's success in containing COVID infections, it has become a film and TV production hotbed attracting international projects including TV series Nine Perfect Strangers, Joe Exotic and Young Rock.

Productions that were underway before the pandemic shutdowns have resumed, including Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic and Netflix series Clickbait.

Marvel's Shang Chi and the Ten Gold Rings wrapped principal photography less than two weeks earlier while pre-production is expected to commence soon on Thor: Love and Thunder with star Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi already in Australia.

George Miller film Three Thousand Years of Longing is also rumoured to be commencing production soon with star Idris Elba having been seen in Sydney.

Share your movies and TV obsessions | @wenleima

Originally published as Zac Efron to film Australian movie

More Stories

australia entertainment movie zac efron

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why RFS crew suspected alleged firebug in their ranks

        Premium Content Why RFS crew suspected alleged firebug in their ranks

        News A teenage firefighter accused of lighting nine fires on the North Coast before responding to them with his RFS crew has faced court.

        SHARK ALERT: What time is a Great White likely to show up?

        Premium Content SHARK ALERT: What time is a Great White likely to show up?

        News The sharks like the water temperature to be between 18 and 24

        North Coast rugby player busted with steroids, drugs

        Premium Content North Coast rugby player busted with steroids, drugs

        News How a Burberry sunglasses case was at the centre of a drug bust

        Should we be sharing water with our northern neighbours?

        Premium Content Should we be sharing water with our northern neighbours?

        News NSW Government weighs in on water strategy for the Far North Coast