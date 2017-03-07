Zahli Kelly claims second title in a month

Cabarita surfer Zahli Kelly on her way to claiming a Subway Junior pro title at Avoca Beach.

A CABARITA teenager has claimed a second surfing title in as many events after taking out the third leg of the Subway Junior Pro at Avoca Beach yesterday.

After claiming the NIB Pro Junior in Newcastle in February, teen sensation Zahli Kelly, 13, kept her strong run going with the victory, which rockets her to the top Junior Qualifying Series (JQS).

In an all Tweed final, Kelly managed to edge in front of perennial Pro Junior threat Alyssa Lock with a two-wave heat total of 8.10 to secure the women's title in tough conditions.

"It was pumping earlier, but it unfortunately got really difficult in that final,” Kelly said.

"I tried to wait for a good wave but it didn't really come.”

After securing the title, Kelly said she would set her sights on the world stage.

"I didn't set the goal of making the World Juniors originally, but now that I'm on top of the ratings, I hope I can qualify for the event,” she said.

Lock put up a valiant fight, but was unable to find the 3.86 wave score she needed in the wave starved final.

Tweed Heads' Alyssa Lock finished runner-up at the Subway Junior Pro at Avoca Beach, NSW. Ethan Smith

Showing moments of promise, Lock nailed a handful of critical turns, but ultimately fell short by a 0.75 margin.

"The surf was really tough in that final,” Lock said.

"I got to ride a step-up board which was great as we don't get the chance to ride them often. It was just a bummer the wind really picked up for the final and there weren't too many opportunities.”

In the men's draw, Sunshine Coast surfer Reef Heazlewood claimed the title from fellow Queenslander Alister Reginato.