Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chloe Zhao, who won best director at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, is favorite to become the second-ever female directing winner at the Oscars
Chloe Zhao, who won best director at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, is favorite to become the second-ever female directing winner at the Oscars
Movies

Zhao 'excited' for Oscars

23rd Apr 2021 4:24 PM

Chloe Zhao voiced her excitement about the looming Oscars as her road movie "Nomadland" topped the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday, winning best feature and showing no signs of slowing down its relentless award season charge.

- Obamas win again - While "Nomadland" topped the Spirit Awards with four wins from five nominations, its star Frances McDormand missed out to Carey Mulligan of "Promising Young Woman," a potential dark horse for the Oscars.

Originally published as Zhao 'excited' for Oscars as 'Nomadland' wins at Spirit Awards

nomadland spirit awards

Just In

    Meal kit price war heats up

    Meal kit price war heats up
    • 23rd Apr 2021 4:43 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        Premium Content Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        News Full list of places and times so you can see the F/A-18F Super Hornet in our skies.

        • 23rd Apr 2021 3:30 PM
        Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Premium Content Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Opinion Our readers thoughts on running a brothel

        ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        Premium Content ‘Inventive and versatile’ performers needed

        News Individual auditions will be held in May and they must be booked online.

        Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

        Premium Content Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

        Education The Tweed Shire Council has called on the state defer the Murwillumbah Education...