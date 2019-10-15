Ziebell brothers dominate on opening day

CUDGEN have begun their defence of the LJ Hooker League title in brilliant fashion after the opening day of the season.

The premiers started the season against Tintenbar-East Ballina on Saturday, and finished in a commanding position heading into next weekend's second day of the match.

New captain and reigning player of the year, Caleb Ziebell, was at his best on the opening day.

Fresh off an English summer season, Ziebell scored a wonderful 124 to open his account for the year.

His brother Connor did not miss out with the bat as well, compiling a solid 62 to give Cudgen a major advantage.

The premiers declared late in the day at 7/279, giving themselves seven overs at the Tintenbar-East Ballina top order. As he did so often last season, Cudgen opening bowler James Julius struck early for his side, dismissing opening batsman Hamish McClintock for 1.

Connor Ziebell then continued his great day with the ball, taking two wickets from his three overs.

Tintenbar-East Ballina finished the day in a world of trouble at 3/9, still 270 runs behind Cudgen's first innings.

In a wet weekend across the NSW North Coast, only the match between Marist Brothers Lismore and Alstonville were able to get play in on the opening day of the season.

Batting first in tough conditions, Marist Brothers Lismore had to battle their way to 129 all-out.

Tail-end batsman Ryan Lee was the pick of the bunch, top scoring with 24 notout.

But the day belonged to Marist Brothers bowler Jordan Salkeld, who ripped through the Alstonville batting line-up.

Salkeld had figures of 5-10 off just six overs to leave Alstonville in plenty of trouble at 6/28.