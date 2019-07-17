Ziebell century secures another win for Bollington

Cudgen cricketer Caleb Ziebell has helped his English club to another victory in the Cheshire County Cricket League.

Cudgen cricketer Caleb Ziebell has helped his English club to another victory in the Cheshire County Cricket League. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

CRICKET: A blistering display of hitting and fast bowling is what Cudgen cricketer Caleb Ziebell has taken to his English club side for the northern hemisphere summer.

This was on display last weekend when Ziebell led Bollington Cricket Club to a massive win over their local rivals, Macclesfield, in the Cheshire County Cricket League.

Batting first, Bollington openers Ziebell and Richard Hough had to withstand a swinging ball in the opening 10 overs.

The opening pair reached their 50-run partnership in the 14th over, before then going on the attack.

Ziebell in particular started playing glorious shots as he raced to his 50.

The opening pair put on 150-runs before Hough was dismissed for 63.

Ziebell carried on the charge, bringing up his 100 in 123 balls.

Ziebell was eventually dismissed for 125 off the bowling of Macclesfield's Rob Porter, who took three wickets.

Bollington finished their 50 overs at six for 264.

Fresh off scoring a century, Ziebell then ripped through the opposition top order with devastating fast bowling.

Ziebell dismissed both Macclesfield top three batsman while fellow opening bowler Tom Horsfield contributed with two wickets.

With the score at five for 21, Macclesfield had a small fight back with a half century to James Cross, but it was not enough.

Bollington achieved a commanding 149-run win, taking 25 competition points away from the fixture.

After 13 matches in the competition, Bollington sit sixth on the table of the 12-team competition.

Ziebell and his side will be in action at 1pm Saturday (local time) when they face Urmston, who are sitting in ninth place.