Ziebell shines for Bollington's third victory

POOR weather halted the English Cheshier Country Cricket first division season for three weeks, but a return to the field allowed Bollington to collect their third win of the season.

Playing away from home against Sale, Bollington collected 25 competition points in the 17 run victory.

Australian import Caleb Ziebell shined with bat and ball for his side, who now sit seventh on the table.

Ziebell top scored with with a hard-earned 56 before taking figures of 4-24 from 12 overs.

Bollington are in action this evening at home against Romiley who sit at the bottom of the table.