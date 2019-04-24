Ziebell shines in opener

Cudgen fast bowler Caleb Ziebell sends one down the pitch against Marist Brothers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

CRICKET: Cudgen star all-rounder Caleb Ziebell shone in his opening game for his English club.

The LJ Hooker League Player of the Year made his debut for Bollington Cricket Club in the Cheshire County Cricket League division one last weekend.

The Australian opened the batting with Richard Hough against Bramhall.

The opening pair were delighted the home crowed with some eye-catching shots at the beginning of the innings, with the pair reaching 50.

From here, Ziebell looked to increase the run rate, before being dismissed Oliver Latter for 31.

The Bollington batting order collapsed, with five ducks hauling any moment they had.

Hough provided the only resistance scoring 66, while James Heathcote and Stuart Plant each contributed 12 as the home side were all out in the 43rd over for 142.

Ziebell provided early hope for Bollington defending the modest total, dismissing opener Adam Wilde leg-before-wicket for a single run.

But the away side took control of the game, with half centuries to Ashley West and Australian import Jevon Kett guiding Brahmall to an eight wicket win.

Ziebell will get a taste of a rivalry game this weekend, when his side travel away to face Macclesfield.