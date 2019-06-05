Ziebell ton sets a new Bollington club record

CRICKET: English club side Bollington Cricket Club is hailing the success of its Australian import following his record knock last weekend.

Cudgen cricketer Caleb Ziebell broke the club record last weekend against Upton, belting 191 from just 167 balls in a brutal display of batting at home.

Ziebell was composed at the beginning of his innings, amassing many singles as his score grew.

The Australian's first shot for six did not come until he was in the 80s but once he reached triple figures, the Cudgen prodigy went on the attack.

His score of 191 beat the older record held by Kev Waterhouses.

In an effort to not bring the weather into play, Bollington declared once Ziebell was dismissed with still two overs left for them to bat.

The home side needed to defend 267, and that task was made easier when Ziebell and fellow opening bowlers Tom Horsfield taking three quick wickets for as many runs to start the innings.

Bollington was able to dismiss Upton for 138, securing 50 competition points for the win.

Michael Doyle