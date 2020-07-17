Zodiac calendar overhauled as NASA discovers new star sign

NASA discovery of serpent bearer Ophiuchus puts our stars into a new perspective

NASA discovery of serpent bearer Ophiuchus puts our stars into a new perspective

Astrologers really should have seen this coming - space agency NASA has discovered a new star sign that has knocked the whole zodiac out of whack.

The new, 13th sign is called Ophiuchus - Greek for serpent bearer - and falls ­between November 29 and December 17.

The find has prompted the creation of a completely new calendar for the zodiac and changes the star signs of millions of people.

For example, some loyal old Cancerians are actually now flirty and fun Geminis.

"If this had been in place when Frank Sinatra was born he would have been an Ophiucan rather than a Sagittarian," Australian astrologer Milton Black said.

Members of the new Ophiuchus sign are supposed to be complicated, fierce, emot­ional and flamboyant.

Selina Wilson said her four-year-old daughter Summer ticked all of those boxes.

Summer Wilson-White, 4, from Hammondville, was born on December 14 and now falls under the Ophiuchus star sign. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

"We would say she is a complicated little girl, but most are at that age," Ms Wilson said. "She is fierce and strong and gets what she wants."

Ophiuchus also knows what it's like to be left out.

It has been around since the Babylonians gazed into the night sky and noticed an apparent relationship between the movement of the sun and the constellations more than 3000 years ago.

The ancient race divided the heavens into 12 equal parts to form the signs of the zodiac, which suited their 12- month calendar, but chose to ignore that tricky 13th one on the edge.

"Ophiuchus is on the cusp of the ecliptic," Mr Black said.

"Which means it is not part of the zodiac, more like a weed creeping into the zodiac rose garden."

Ol’ Blue Eyes Frank Sinatra would have been an Ophiucan rather than a Sagittarian.

NASA first raised questions about the age-old zodiac in 2016 when it identified a change in the constellations.

"The sky has shifted ­because Earth's axis (North Pole) doesn't point in quite the same direction," a post from NASA said.

But the possibility of a 13th sign was first flagged in 2011.

"There have been major astrological conferences about this," Mr Black said. "But it does not make any ­difference."

Mr Black believes talk of Ophiuchus has suddenly rumbled back into life due to the "uncertain times".

"For the first time since 1248 we have Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn," he said. Back then, that resulted in mountains collapsing, royal couples drowning and Seville being under siege. Today it means we have the coronavirus but Mr Black said an eclipse on November 30 would "open the gate for us to get rid of it".

Originally published as Zodiac calendar overhauled as NASA discovers new star sign